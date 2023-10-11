41-year-old RAW Superstar hints that Roman Reigns isn't safe from a Money in the Bank cash-in

Damian Priest has been pushing to cash in his Money in the Bank on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW in recent weeks, but it appears that the idea of cashing in on Roman Reigns isn't completely out of the question.

Priest recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he talked about the Money in the Bank contract and made it clear that it's not set in stone that he would be cashing in on Seth Rollins.

"I know everyone is fixated on the World Heavyweight Title because, well, I'm on RAW, so I see Seth [Rollins] more often, but that's not a done deal, that's not etched in stone. I don't know when the perfect opportunity will be, when it actually happens, and what champion will be standing in the ring. Will it be Roman? Will it be Seth? Time will tell," said Priest.

Priest later opened up about his current alliance with The Bloodline and noted that despite the partnership, he still sees Roman Reigns as a target.

"Roman [Reigns] and I are never going to be buddies because I can't treat him like a buddy because he wall always be a target."

Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown this week

The question of a cash-in on Roman Reigns was raised because the Undisputed World Champion makes his return to WWE this week.

The Judgment Day no longer has the privilege of moving from brand to brand after losing their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship last Saturday at Fastlane, but nothing is stopping Damian from making the trip over to SmackDown and cashing in on Reigns when he is least expecting it.

The alliance between the two teams could be an issue, but it appears that Priest has refused to rule out a cash-in on The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Priest will cash in on Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

