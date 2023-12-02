41-year-old star makes a last-minute appearance to save Randy Orton from Bloodline beatdown on SmackDown

Randy Orton is officially a SmackDown Superstar after signing the contract provided by General Manager Nick Aldis. He did, however, face the wrath of The Bloodline before being saved by a 41-year-old star in the last minute. The superstar is none other that LA Knight.

This week on SmackDown, RAW and SmackDown GMs Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were competing to sign The Viper to their respective brands. Adam Pearce offered Orton a guaranteed title shot against the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title, while Aldis offered him a chance at revenge against The Bloodline - the people who took him out of action 18 months ago.

That seemed to be a big influence as Paul Heyman and The Bloodline wanted to make the decision on behalf of Orton. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ambushed Randy Orton before LA Knight came out to make the save:

LA Knight has been feuding with The Bloodline even after his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While he was rumored to be Reigns' opponent for the 2024 Royal Rumble, that could possibly change as Orton sent a message to the Tribal Chief via Paul Heyman, stating that "Daddy's home".

LA Knight could still prove crucial for Randy Orton, and it will mark the second major alliance he has this year after a successful association with John Cena.

The Viper would go on to make a final statement by hitting the RKO on General Manager Nick Aldis.