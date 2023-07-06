41-year-old star "went home and cried for days" after WWE Night of Champions

After a massive defeat at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, WWE Superstar Natalya went home and cried for days.

Natalya has been with WWE for more than a decade at this point. She is one of the most respected veterans of the squared circle.

The Queen of Harts kicked off a feud with Rhea Ripley on the road to Night of Champions 2023 for the SmackDown Women's title. She ended up losing to The Nightmare in 69 seconds.

In a recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Natalya revealed she was an emotional mess after the loss.

Check out her full comments below:

"After Night of Champions, I went home and cried for days. I just felt like such a complete failure. I thought this was maybe, you know, my last chance to have this moment, especially on a huge pay-per-view in a place that's so important to me because Saudi is where myself and Lacey Evans made history as the first woman to ever compete there. So it was really special to me. I honestly felt like the lowest I've ever felt in my career, and so I didn't know if I'd ever get the chance to get that back and I did, and I never take it for granted." [H/T Wrestling News]

Rhea Ripley wasn't done with the WWE veteran in the least, though

After Night of Champions, Natalya faced Ripley on six more occasions for the latter's title belt. Unfortunately for the veteran, she lost every single match to The Eradicator.

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is currently on a role and is one of the most popular stars in the company at the moment. WWE is pushing her heavily, and she is bound to become a megastar in the distant future.

What are your thoughts on Natalya's emotional comment about her loss at Night of Champions? Share in the comment section below.

