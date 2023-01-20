41-year-old Superstar reveals when his contract will expire with WWE

WWE has created several megastars and stables in the past couple of decades. Many times, teams and stables have broken up and turned on each other. However, The New Day has been stronger than ever. Kofi Kingston recently revealed when his contract might expire with the company.

In 2014, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E created a faction called The New Day, which changed the tide in the tag team division. The trio became one of the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions until The Usos broke their record.

Recently, Woods and Kingston have been working on NXT and SmackDown as Big E has been on the shelf. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, the 41-year-old Superstar revealed when his contract with the company ends. Check it out:

"I don't know, I have a couple of years left on my contract. I never say, 'In two years I'm going to be done.' We always get on Mark Henry about this because he said he was going to retire for 12 years. 'I'm gonna be done after this year,' and all of a sudden he comes out in his stuff, 'Vince (McMahon) told me that they needed me, so I signed for another five years.' Mark, come on man, you ain't never retiring! We get on him about that. This industry is so unique and so fun and such a short period of time in our lives, and I know it's very hard to walk away." [H/T - Fightful]

In 2019, Kingston signed a five-year deal with WWE, indicating that his contract would expire in 2024.

Kofi Kingston wants to work with The New Day even after his contract expires with WWE

The New Day has been one of the best tag teams/stables created in the company for several years. The trio have often proved themselves and are surrounded by gold regardless of the regime or brands.

Recently, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Deadline from Pretty Deadly. Speaking in the same interview, Kingston revealed that he would like to work with Woods and Big E even after his tenure with WWE:

"When it's all said and done, we definitely want to continue to work with each other on an entertainment platform, whatever that looks like, we're figuring that out. We take it one day at a time. We'll see what happened when the contract expires and we'll cross that bridge when it comes." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what The New Day will be pursuing outside of WWE after their contracts expire with the company.

