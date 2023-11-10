41-year-old wrestling veteran wants CM Punk to wrestle at a major NJPW show

A veteran recently stated that CM Punk wrestling at a major NJPW show could be great for the product.

Rocky Romero has been involved with New Japan Pro Wrestling for several years. He has been one of their top names and donned a lot of caps for the promotion. Romero may be a big name in Japan, but he still isn't as big as CM Punk.

Punk is widely regarded as one of the most popular and controversial wrestlers of all time. However, Punk is still a free agent following his termination from AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Since then, rumors have been brewing that The Second City Saint could return to WWE, but those have been debunked.

Rocky Romero recently did an interview with Fightful where he stated that Punk wrestling at a big NJPW show like Wrestle Kingdom could be great for the product.

“I think that, obviously, we didn’t really get to do many crossovers when Punk was with AEW," Romero said. "There was supposed to be that Tanahashi Punk match that never happened. So, I think Punk coming and doing a Wrestle Kingdom or a big show like that could be, I think, great for our product. Obviously, getting fresh eyes and everything that he brings to it, merchandise and everything else. So, I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all.” [H/T Wrestling Oberserver]

Rocky Romero would give Tony Khan a heads-up before bringing in CM Punk

It's clear that Tony Khan had his fair share of issues with CM Punk during the latter's tenure with his company. Hence, it raises the question of whether Khan would be happy with Punk working for NJPW, considering the working relationship the two companies currently have with each other.

During the same interview, the 41-year-old addressed those concerns by saying that he thinks Tony Khan would be ok with Punk wrestling for NJPW.

"I know Tony (Khan) pretty well. I feel like I would probably give him the heads up, like, 'Hey, this is what's going on' but I don't think he would have much to say about it. I mean, obviously, it's another company. He doesn't own New Japan."

Rocky Romero continued:

"I think it's fine, I think he would be cool with it, I think AEW would be cool with it." [H/T Wrestling Observer]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for CM Punk now that he's no longer with AEW.

