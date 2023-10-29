41-year-old WWE legend poses with Sasha Banks, Bayley and other superstars in a throwback picture 

WWE Superstar Natalya recently posted throwback photos where she was seen posing with several female talent.

Nattie uploaded photos of the WWE Evolution Premium Live Event, which happened in the year 2018. The event solely featured female wrestlers of the promotion. Several matches were held during the event, including the RAW Women's Championship match, the SmackDown Women's Championship match, the 2018 Mae Young Classic finals, the NXT Women's Championship match, and more. Top WWE Superstars like Natalya, Nikki and Brie Bella, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, and many others competed that night in high-profile matches.

Taking to social media, Natalya recently uploaded several throwback photos alongside Sasha Banks, Bayley, Beth Phoenix, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella.

Check out a screenshot of Nattie's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up about turning her dungeon into a wrestling school

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya mentioned how she and TJ Wilson might turn their dungeon into a wrestling school where people can come and train with them.

The Queen of Hearts continued that, for now, it is more like a workshop where the advanced wrestlers come for their practice sessions.

"We call it the dungeon, because it's just basically the same ideologies of the things that we were taught by my grandfather and my uncles... So we're not like a school and it's funny because people always say like 'What's the difference with you guys and the PC?' It's like oh my gosh, the PC is an animal! I always say, we're not really a school, we're more of a workshop for advanced people. It's an invite only, and I have to keep it like that, at least for right now. And never say, never. Maybe one day TJ and I will want to maybe open it up and make it like a school where people can, you know, sign up or pay us to train, but right now it's like a workshop," said Natalya.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.