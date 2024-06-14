41-year-old WWE star invades Logan Paul's home

Logan Paul is now a champion in WWE, which puts a huge target on his back. In a most shocking incident, the Maverick's home was invaded by a popular star who is currently chasing the United States Championship.

Please note: The aforementioned incident was shown on SmackDown, which was live from Scotland. The show is yet to air around the world, so please don't read ahead if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Logan Paul has not defended the United States Championship much since winning the title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last year. However, LA Knight has set his sights on the social media megastar's title and looks set to face him down the line.

Trending

The build-up for the potential match continued on the blue brand this week as LA Knight invaded Logan's home while the Maverick was away. Paul returned to his property to find Knight in his swimming pool. However, the two did not fight, with the 41-year-old coolly walking out after rattling the champion. Knight also told Logan that he will see him on SmackDown next week.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has defended the United States Championship on just a couple of occasions since winning it last year. Many have been calling for him to drop the title. However, the star brings a lot of new eyes to WWE which could result in Triple H and Co. keeping the gold on him for some time.