41-year-old WWE Superstar and Bayley share unique reactions to Carmella's hilarious post on social media

WWE Superstars Natalya and Bayley recently took to social media to react to a new post by Carmella.

Mella uploaded an adorable picture on her Instagram Story with her son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, on Christmas Eve, drawing several congratulatory messages. The former Women's Champion and Corey Graves welcomed Dimitri into their family in November 2023.

On Instagram, The Queen of Staten Island recently posted a series of photos from her family's Christmas celebrations, including a hilarious image of Dimitri.

"It’s the last slide for me 🤣🎄," Carmella wrote in the post's caption.

In response to the post, WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley sent a heartwarming message:

"I love my second family," she commented.

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya also reacted to the pictures with a positive comment:

"These are such great photos!" she wrote.

Check out Carmella's latest Instagram post below:

Carmella opened up regarding her foot injury on social media

Carmella recently discussed the foot injury she suffered after giving birth to her child last month.

On Instagram, The Queen of Staten Island wrote that she could not walk properly due to the injury, which was "annoying" her. Mella added that she was working with her acupuncturist to resolve the issue:

"So, it's making it difficult to walk, which is a bit annoying. But, the anesthesiologist, because I thought it was originally from the epidural, I didn't know what was wrong. But he said it can happen with pushing on your back and it should hopefully resolve in a few weeks. I'm going to see a chiropractor next week, which will hopefully help. My acupuncturist has been working on it, so we'll see. Fingers crossed it's better soon," she said.

Fans eagerly await Mella's return to the squared circle once she is ready.

Do you think The Princess of Staten Island will return to the ring in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.