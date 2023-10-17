41-year-old WWE Superstar clears the air about retiring from in-ring competition

Age is just a number for WWE Superstars who are trained to perform nearly 50 weeks a year on live television for the fans. Recently, former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya cleared the air about retirement from in-ring competition.

In 2008, Natalya debuted for WWE when she aligned with Victoria. She's been with the roster for over a decade and has contributed to the women's revolution over the past few years. She also added her name to the history books when she won the Divas and SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Queen of Harts has been consistently performing for WWE for over a decade, and it looks like there is no stopping her for the foreseeable future. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, she cleared the air about retiring from in-ring competition. Check it out:

"I just feel so good. That's the crazy thing is that, like people always say oh, when are you gonna wrap it up? When is it gonna be done? It's like, Listen, this is Hotel California. You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave. Once you do this, like I'm a wrestler through and through like it'll never ever, ever, ever, ever leave me ever. It's a community."

Natalya says WWE Hall of Famer inspires her to perform inside the squared circle

There are many WWE Superstars who have stepped out of retirement or competed for decades in the industry. Rey Mysterio's career spans decades, and he's the current United States Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

While the two stars are not on the same brand, The Queen of Hart praised the Master of 619. Recently, Natalya cleared the air about retirement and named Mysterio as her inspiration to perform inside the squared circle.

"He just inspires me so much and like I'm you know, I'm not close to being done when I look at like what Rey's doing. I'm like Rey inspires me to want to do so much more and to also help people you know, because you look at who Rey's worked with and how much he's helped people even with Santos right now you know. I look up to so much as Rey, what he's done."

The current WWE United States Champion was challenged to a match by Logan Paul after his controversial boxing match.

