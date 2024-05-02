41-year-old WWE Superstar shares an inspirational message after her defeat on NXT

A WWE RAW Superstar recently took to her social media account to share a message after her loss at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya faced Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match at Spring Breakin' Week 2 this Tuesday. It was a fantastic bout filled with excellent moves by both stars. Karmen Petrovic and Shayna Baszler also got involved in the match.

Nattie knocked Baszler out and sent her outside. When The Queen of Spades applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Petrovic, the veteran got distracted. Vice took advantage of the situation and secured the victory.

Following the bout, The Queen of Harts took to her Instagram handle and shared an inspiring message with the fans. The 41-year-old superstar noted that defeat is necessary to emerge on the victorious side later.

"I hope you look back and see that when things seemed to shatter, they were actually all falling into place. 📸 @ericnoknees," she wrote.

Natalya praised a trainer and assistant coach at the WWE Performance Center

After her match with Lola Vice at NXT Spring Breakin', Natalya appreciated Fit Finlay, who is a trainer and assistant coach at the Performance Center.

The veteran expressed her gratitude for his assistance in helping the wrestlers achieve greater things in the squared circle. She added that she was grateful to have learned under Finlay's guidance.

"Thank you so much Fit Finlay @ringfox1 for helping us make magic tonight @wwenxt. Thank you for all you’ve done for wrestlers around the world trying to reach their dreams. Thank you for always being there for me and so many others. You’ve taught me so much about wrestling and how the most important tools to succeed come from heart and hard work. It’s always such a pleasure to sit under your learning tree and to continue to grow. It’s what I love and crave about this business. And then we pay it forward. Always. Love you, Fit. 🤍," she wrote.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Nattie in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback