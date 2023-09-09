41-year-old WWE Superstar teases reuniting dominant tag team for the first time in more than three years 

Natalya recently pulled double duty as part of WWE's Superstar Spectacle in India. However, it seems that she is now happy to continue to push forward.

Beth Phoenix shared a cryptic update about wanting more, following SmackDown which led to Natalya commenting and teasing the return of Divas of Doom.

At the minute, the women's tag team division needs to teams to step up. Since Natalya has been stuck in a rut facing Rhea Ripley numerous times with the same result, it could finally be time for her to change tactics.

Divas of Doom were a dominant force in WWE for more than a year back in 2012 to 2013 before the two women went their separate ways.

They competed in the first-ever women's tables match and had a brief reunion in 2019 after Beth Phoenix announced that she was coming out of retirement.

Beth Phoenix could choose to return to WWE in the near future and reunite with Natalya

Beth Phoenix's contract status is currently unknown since she has returned to the ring several times to aid her husband in recent years.

Now that Edge's contract has officially expired, it seems as though Phoenix wants to make her return and have the same kind of impact as Trish Stratus. Both women are Hall of Famers.

The WWE Universe was denied a one-on-one match between Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix as part of their recent feud.

There are plenty of opponent for Phoenix to step into the ring with if she wants to make her return. It seems that Natalya has already made it clear that she is open to a reunion with her former teammate.

Do you think Beth Phoenix has what it takes to return for one last championship run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

