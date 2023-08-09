410-pound star discusses the possibility of turning babyface for the first time in WWE

WWE Superstars get the choice of starting their careers as babyface and heel when they step inside the squared circle. However, being a face or heel comes naturally to a star, depending on their body of work. Recently, Omos spoke about the possibility of working as a face for the first time in the company.

In 2020, The Nigerian Giant made his presence felt on Monday Night RAW as Akira Tozawa's ninja, but fans had no clue who he was at the time. By the end of the year, he became AJ Styles' bodyguard, and the two became a tag team and ended up becoming the RAW tag team champions at WrestleMania 37.

Lately, Omos is a free agent following the Draft 2023, with MVP as his mouthpiece. Speaking to Blake Murphy on Sportsnet, the former RAW Tag Team Champion spoke about the possibility of having a run as a babyface for the first time in WWE. Check it out:

“From a psychology standpoint, it can be very challenging for someone who’s seven-foot-three, muscles, and huge and intimidating, to get sympathy,” Omos said. “Heels don’t inspire people, only babyfaces do. And for me, that’s going to be the challenge: How can this big, giant person inspire people? Because there’s no relatability to someone who’s seven-foot-three … the moment where you see me with somebody smaller than me, the brain says, ‘I want the little guy to kick the big guy’s ass.’” [H/T - Sportsnet]

Omos competed at WrestleMania 39, Backlash, and WWE SummerSlam 2023

Omos had a different year compared to his previous years as he went head-to-head against Brock Lesnar. Earlier this year, the two stars feuded on Monday Night RAW for weeks after The Beast Incarnate accepted The Nigerian Giant's challenge for WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, Omos was unable to slay The Beast Incarnate at the Showcase of Immortals in California. After the event, Brock Lesnar went to feud with Cody Rhodes, and WWE announced a match between Seth Freakin' Rollins and The Nigerian Giant for Backlash.

After delivering multiple Stomps, The Visionary pinned Omos in the middle of the ring in their first encounter. The Nigerian Giant vanished from WWE's weekly programming for months before appearing at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Last week, Omos made his return to WWE and entered Slim Jim's Battle Royale at the event. The match was won by none other than LA Knight, but fans were excited to see The Nigerian Giant return to the company.

