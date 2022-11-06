416-pound superstar gets slammed by Braun Strowman in WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match finish

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman slammed the 416-pound Omos at the conclusion of their Crown Jewel match in Saudi Arabia.

Strowman and Omos have been feuding in the build-up to WWE's most recent Premium Live Event. The Nigerian Giant and his representative MVP showed up on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Strowman's status as the Monster of All Monsters.

Strowman even took out MVP to send a message to Omos on the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel.

Things didn't look too good for Braun in the early goings of the match as he found himself being manhandled. Strowman seemed powerless as the larger man tossed him around the ring with ease, but managed to mount a comeback.

After Omos' brutalization resumed, Strowman was able to catch the giant with a sneaky running powerslam. This was enough to keep the big man down for a three-count, allowing Strowman to leave Saudi Arabia with the win.

This marked Braun Strowman's first WWE Premium Live Event victory since his return to the company back in August.

What did you think of Strowman vs. Omos at WWE Crown Jewel? What's next for Omos in WWE? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

