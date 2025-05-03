  • home icon
  42-year-old ex-World Champion tells LA Knight his head is too far up his own a** in a tense segment on SmackDown

42-year-old ex-World Champion tells LA Knight his head is too far up his own a** in a tense segment on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 03, 2025 00:18 GMT
The Megastar (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The Megastar (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

The Megastar LA Knight had a tense segment with a 42-year-old ex-World Heavyweight Champion, and while it started with no issues as such, it culminated with a match happening right away.

Knight walked to the arena from a chaotic backstage area, where former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was in a backstage pull-apart with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

As you may recall, last week, the number one contender's match for the US Title between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre was interrupted due to the interference of the 42-year-old Priest and Jacob Fatu. LA Knight said that he didn't take what Damian Priest did personally, but as soon as he was about to say that he needs to pick his spot, Priest came out.

Damian Priest said it wasn't personal and said that he was ready to move on, until Drew McIntyre couldn't take his name out of his mouth. When McIntyre mentioned Priest's family, it was the final straw.

They passed the buck on who to blame for the No Contest/DQ finish from the number one contender's match last week. LA Knight blamed Damian Priest for taking out his frustrations in his direction, while Damian Priest said that it all happened because Knight's head was too far up his backside at WrestleMania 41 against Jacob Fatu.

Once the blame game was over, Priest and Knight agreed to advance their main event match-up right then and there.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

