42-year-old former WWE Superstar to retire from wrestling this weekend

It's been more than a decade since Jimmy Wang Yang stepped into a WWE ring, but this weekend it appears that he will be calling it for his time in the business.

The former star has held down several jobs since leaving Vince McMahon's company back in April 2010. One included being a Party Bus Driver, whilst still wrestling on the Independent Circuit.

This weekend, Yang returns to Japan where he will be teaming with Super Crazy and Stallion Rogers against the team of Anthony Greene, YO-HEY and Tadasuke. The star will then hang up his boots following the match, as part of a show he will share with his daughter Jazzy.

The 20-year-old will team with Miyuki Takase against Hibiscus Mii and Yuu as part of Pro Wrestling Noah's "One Night Dream" event on July 15th.

Jimmy Wang Yang returned to WWE as a producer back in 2021

Yang is a former Cruiserweight Champion and a star who was able to leave WWE on a positive note. This meant that the company brought him back several times, the most recent coming in 2021.

Yang worked as a backstage producer for several weeks and it was reported that he was working on RAW in October 2021. This return was short-lived since the star himself announced two months later in December that he had been released from his contract as a producer for the company.

At the age of 42, Yang still has several possibilities in his life and is seemingly concentrating on helping his daughter Jazzy get her foot in the door, allowing her to push forward in the business where he was once a well-known name.

