42-year-old former WWE Superstar sends out a congratulatory message to Cody Rhodes on his historic victory

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently took to social media to congratulate Cody Rhodes on his victory at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare gave a spectacular performance on Night Two of the event against Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes, accompanied by his wife Brandi Rhodes, faced off against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The bout saw appearances from legends such as John Cena and The Undertaker who helped take out The Rock and The Bloodline.

Ryback took to his social media account to congratulate The American Nightmare on his great victory.

"Congratulations @CodyRhodes. Truly deserve all the success you have earned in your life. [emojis]," Ryback wrote.

The Rock seemingly revealed what he might have said to Cody Rhodes before his attack on RAW

WWE legend The Rock had shared a post on social media about his brutal attack on Cody Rhodes which seemingly suggested what he might have said to Cody Rhodes before the attack.

The Final Boss brutally attacked The American Nightmare on an episode of RAW before WrestleMania. It left The American Nightmare all bloodied and The Final Boss had him reeling outside the arena in the rain.

Taking to his social media handle, The Rock then uploaded some clicks from RAW and seemingly shared what he said to Rhodes inside the squared circle. He wrote that he told Rhodes he was going to make him bleed.

"'Tonight, I’m gonna make you bleed' - Final Boss."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Rock and Roman Reigns following this massive upset.

