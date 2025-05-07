42-year-old star makes surprise return to WWE; competes in first match after 1,351 days

A 42-year-old wrestler made an unexpected appearance on WWE TV this week. Timothy Thatcher returned to NXT on the most recent episode and competed in his first match on the developmental brand in over 3 years.

A battle royal was held during the show to determine who would be the #1 contender for Oba Femi's NXT Championship. Timothy Thatcher was shown backstage preparing for the match. He made his NXT in-ring return during the battle royal. This was his first match on the black and silver brand since the August 24, 2021, episode, which saw him take on Ridge Holland.

It was reported last year that Timothy Thatcher had been re-signed as a WWE ID trainer. He also works for WWE Evolve, and he has even competed on the show. Unfortunately for Thatcher, he was eliminated from the battle royal, which means the star won't be challenging Oba Femi for the coveted NXT Championship.

Timothy Thatcher was released from his contract in January 2022, after he had transitioned into a coaching role at the Performance Center. He even had a match in AEW after departing the Stamford-based promotion. It'll be interesting to see whether he makes more appearances on NXT.

