42-year-old star reveals why Damian Priest did not cash-in Money in the Bank at WWE Payback

The Money in the Bank contract has never looked better, arguably since WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the first rendition of the ladder match. Damian Priest is not only in possession of the briefcase presently but is also one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

His stablemate and co-champion Finn Balor revealed why Priest did not cash in on Seth Rollins at WWE Payback despite a good opportunity. The Visionary retained his World Heavyweight Championship after a hard-fought battle against Shinsuke Nakamura at the premium live event. However, Rollins was attacked post-match by his opponent, Nakamura.

Appearing on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor and Damian Priest discussed the latter's situation with the Money in the Bank contract. The Archer of Infamy claimed that the cash-in had to be "perfect," and he is in no rush to do it:

"I saw what went down after [Nakamura's attack on Rollins after the show went off the air], I heard the crowd chants... I heard about it the next day. You know, we were busy celebrating," Priest said. "So Seth can stay king of the mountain a little while longer, you know, if that's the title I choose to cash-in on." [From 16:54 onwards]

Finn Balor added:

"Damian had a little bit of cottonmouth after the match we needed to fix with it."

The Judgment Day is taking it day by day, and now all members hold championship gold. Damian Priest has not yet given a clear indication of which title he is keeping an eye on to cash in.

Damian Priest talks about being able to work with his biggest idol, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

When Damian Priest interviewed with Revolver Magazine in 2021, he spoke about meeting The Undertaker as a teenager. He was so "starstruck" that he couldn't say a word to him.

Priest added that his inspiration, in more ways than one, was The Phenom. The Archer of Infamy is also grateful he got to work with the Hall of Famer:

"It's cool now that I got to pick his brain and get in the ring with him and move around with him. It's the coolest thing. He was the introduction to my love for wrestling and I guess my love for music, which guided me to become a wrestler."

Priest is making the most of all the opportunities he gets these days in WWE. He is low-key the biggest breakout star in 2023, considering his San Juan Street Fight against Bad Bunny, the MITB ladder match, and most recently, the Steel City Street Fight against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, among others.

