42-year-old star sends heartfelt message to Liv Morgan; Drops HUGE Judgment Day tease

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently received a heartfelt message from a popular 42-year-old non-wrestling star. The star also dropped a huge tease about The Judgment Day. It is none other than Japanese singer Koda Kumi.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They defended the titles against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley in the following episode of NXT. Since then, Morgan hasn't stepped inside the squared circle and is on a hiatus after bagging a role in the upcoming movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Japanese singer Koda Kumi recently took to Instagram to post several photos with WWE stars, including Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In her post's caption, Kumi sent a heartfelt message to Liv, writing that she was extremely cute. The singer also dropped a huge Judgment Day tease, mentioning that she couldn't take her eyes off what will happen next in the faction, seemingly suggesting that she already had an idea about it.

The fearsome group is currently being featured prominently on WWE TV despite Liv's absence, and they are also hyping up her return, which could seemingly suggest that they might have huge plans when the former Women's World Champion finally returns.

"Liv and Raquel. Judgment day, she's so cute and yet so so bad. I can't take my eyes off what will happen next!! I heard Liv is in Japan for a movie shoot!" she wrote. [Translated from Japanese to English via Google Translate]

Check out her Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan could get replaced in The Judgment Day amid her absence from WWE

Amid Liv Morgan's absence from WWE, Finn Balor has dropped a huge tease of a new member possibly taking the former Women's World Champion's place in The Judgment Day. The new member could be Roxanne Perez.

On last week's edition of RAW, Balor was spotted talking to Perez backstage, seemingly without his teammates' knowledge. Something similar happened on this week's edition of the red brand, as The Prince was once again spotted with The Prodige backstage. Many now believe that the former Universal Champion could be looking for Liv Morgan's replacement within the fearsome group.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Judgment Day amid Morgan's absence.

