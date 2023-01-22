42-year-old veteran should face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, according to WWE Universe

Charlotte Flair has been at the top of the women's division for nearly a decade, becoming a 14-time women's champion. However, fans believe that The Queen's next challenger should be former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.
Last year, Flair went on a hiatus after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to the Baddest Woman on the Planet at WrestleMania Backlash. More than seven months later, she made a grand return on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 and reclaimed her title from Ronda Rousey.
However, her initial rivalry as the champion disappointed fans as Sonya Deville lost her first match against Flair. The WWE Universe believes The Queen should be feuding against Shayna Baszler as Baszler was in Rousey's corner before the latter lost her title. Check it out:
It will be interesting to see if the two former NXT Champions will ever come face-to-face inside the squared circle for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Charlotte Flair eliminated Shayna Baszler in the finals of the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2020
By the end of 2019, Shayna Baszler's run as the NXT Women's Champion came to an end when she went up against Rhea Ripley. In December, she lost the title to The Nightmare, and was scheduled to win the Royal Rumble match.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair came out of a feud with The Kabuki Warriors as she alongside Becky Lynch was unsuccessful in winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Baszler and Flair entered the third-ever Women's Royal Rumble match to win a shot at the champion of their choosing. Baszler dominated the match in less than five minutes as she eliminated 8 superstars.
However, she was unable to win the gimmick match as she was thrown out of the match by Charlotte Flair, who won and went on to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.
