42-year-old veteran should face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, according to WWE Universe

Charlotte Flair has been at the top of the women's division for nearly a decade, becoming a 14-time women's champion. However, fans believe that The Queen's next challenger should be former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Last year, Flair went on a hiatus after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to the Baddest Woman on the Planet at WrestleMania Backlash. More than seven months later, she made a grand return on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 and reclaimed her title from Ronda Rousey.

However, her initial rivalry as the champion disappointed fans as Sonya Deville lost her first match against Flair. The WWE Universe believes The Queen should be feuding against Shayna Baszler as Baszler was in Rousey's corner before the latter lost her title. Check it out:

Phile Ndlovu @Blucat34 @WWEGareth @Treeman157 @JDfromNY206 Yeah but like do any women on the smackdown roster even compete to Flair tho? Like I don’t think so no one is ready but if she was booked right Shayna Baszler is easily the closest. @WWEGareth @Treeman157 @JDfromNY206 Yeah but like do any women on the smackdown roster even compete to Flair tho? Like I don’t think so no one is ready but if she was booked right Shayna Baszler is easily the closest.

WDS @WDSWWE



Think most people see Sonya Deville as a filler opponent right now!



#WWE #SmackDown twitter.com/WDSWWE/status/… WDS @WDSWWE



#WWE #SmackDown I feel like Shayna Baszler would have made a lot more sense in this Sonya Deville spot against Charlotte Flair! I feel like Shayna Baszler would have made a lot more sense in this Sonya Deville spot against Charlotte Flair!#WWE #SmackDown Still think we should be seeing a Charlotte Flair vs Shayna Baszler feud right now!Think most people see Sonya Deville as a filler opponent right now! Still think we should be seeing a Charlotte Flair vs Shayna Baszler feud right now! Think most people see Sonya Deville as a filler opponent right now!#WWE #SmackDown twitter.com/WDSWWE/status/…

Dom | Lonnie Walker Stan | TANK SZN @Spurs_Hoops211 @DakotaKaiEra I also think Triple H needs to rebook the NXT Shayna Baszler. She should face Charlotte and beat her for the Smackdown womens title at Mania. I’d recreate the Elimination Chamber match and have her run through the chamber again to become the number 1 contender then beat Flair @DakotaKaiEra I also think Triple H needs to rebook the NXT Shayna Baszler. She should face Charlotte and beat her for the Smackdown womens title at Mania. I’d recreate the Elimination Chamber match and have her run through the chamber again to become the number 1 contender then beat Flair

WDS @WDSWWE



#WWE #SmackDown I feel like Shayna Baszler would have made a lot more sense in this Sonya Deville spot against Charlotte Flair! I feel like Shayna Baszler would have made a lot more sense in this Sonya Deville spot against Charlotte Flair!#WWE #SmackDown

BD Johnny23 @sonicboom9621 @WWE @ZelinaVegaWWE @QoSBaszler @DMcIntyreWWE Shayna and Rhea are the only logical winners for the women's rumble. Both should have title matches at WM. Shayna vs. Charlotte for the SD women's title and Rhea vs. Bianca for the raw women's title. Just keep Ronda out of the rumble and off the WM card. @WWE @ZelinaVegaWWE @QoSBaszler @DMcIntyreWWE Shayna and Rhea are the only logical winners for the women's rumble. Both should have title matches at WM. Shayna vs. Charlotte for the SD women's title and Rhea vs. Bianca for the raw women's title. Just keep Ronda out of the rumble and off the WM card.

It will be interesting to see if the two former NXT Champions will ever come face-to-face inside the squared circle for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair eliminated Shayna Baszler in the finals of the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2020

By the end of 2019, Shayna Baszler's run as the NXT Women's Champion came to an end when she went up against Rhea Ripley. In December, she lost the title to The Nightmare, and was scheduled to win the Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair came out of a feud with The Kabuki Warriors as she alongside Becky Lynch was unsuccessful in winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Baszler and Flair entered the third-ever Women's Royal Rumble match to win a shot at the champion of their choosing. Baszler dominated the match in less than five minutes as she eliminated 8 superstars.

However, she was unable to win the gimmick match as she was thrown out of the match by Charlotte Flair, who won and went on to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Do you want to see Baszler go up against Flair for the title? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes