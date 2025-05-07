42-year-old veteran to undergo surgery; the truth about him retiring

A wrestling veteran is reportedly set to undergo surgery amid rumors about his possible retirement. The star's recent free agency has stirred the pot, though nothing has been confirmed about his next move.
Earlier this year, Tetsuya Naito announced his departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling after 20 years. Naito became a free agent and wrestled his last NJPW match on May 4 at Wrestling Dontaku: Night Two. He teamed up with Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi to beat Just 4 Guys.
Amid rumors of his in-ring retirement, Naito confirmed that he won't be hanging up his boots. However, he'll be undergoing eye surgery on Wednesday, according to Tokyo Sports. It comes on the heels of his bilateral superior oblique muscle paralysis diagnosis in late 2024. The veteran is also set to get stem cell treatment in his right knee.
"My knee has been in bad condition since my debut, but since I have this much time off, I thought I could focus on getting it treated. As soon as I finish the eye surgery, I’ll have stem cell treatment on my right knee. It’s impossible for it to heal completely, but I’ve heard that it will improve my movement and pain a lot," Naito said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]
Naito has had multiple surgeries over his career in NJPW. He deserved the much-needed break at the age of 42.
Where will NJPW veteran sign?
After the confirmation of his NJPW exit, there were a lot of rumors that Tetsuya Naito could be heading to WWE or AEW. However, Fightful Select reported that the Japanese veteran star is unlikely to get cleared by WWE's medical team, and AEW would probably want him for a one-off appearance.
Naito's likely destination is Pro Wrestling NOAH, which means working with WWE might not be a pipe dream. NOAH and WWE have a working partnership, with Omos spending time in Japan. Yoshiki Inamura also had a six-month excursion in NXT.
Naito is considered one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers of his generation. He's a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.