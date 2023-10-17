42-year-old wrestler arrested for assaulting a fan in parking lot

In the latest news, a male wrestler outside WWE has been arrested for allegedly attacking a fan after a wrestling show.

The name in question is Kreepy the Clown (real name Michael R. Keihn). Although the star never competed in promotions like WWE or AEW, he has worked his way around the independent circuit.

According to a Fox59 report, Michael Keihn was arrested in August for battering a 34-year-old autistic man after a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Delaware County Fairgrounds following a wrestling show.

The 42-year-old wrestler was arrested last Tuesday on a charge of felony battery of an endangered adult. He is accused of assaulting a 34-year-old autistic man who heckled him during an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling (IPW) show.

According to court records, the heckler was removed from the arena by staff after becoming "loud and boisterous." As he was leaving, Keihn, still in his clown costume, allegedly confronted the heckler and elbowed him in the back of the head, screaming, "You wanna call someone a b****, call me a b****!"

More details about wrestler Kreepy the Clown's brawl in a parking lot

A witness reported that an autistic man was assaulted by a male wrestler who was still dressed as Kreepy the Clown at a wrestling show. The autistic man reportedly punched back at his assailant with a can of Coke.

One witness told investigators that Michael Keihn was standing over the victim, shouting, "Don't call my son a f****** r*****!"

The witness reportedly told the 42-year-old to stop, but he responded to him by stating to just leave. An IPW representative told police that Keihn was fired from working any IPW events due to the fight.

According to court filings, on September 1, a Delaware County Sheriff's officer met with Keihn. The wrestler was suspected of lying to the deputy by claiming he was not there at the altercation in the fairgrounds parking lot, and he was arrested on one count of battery on October 10 at his residence in Muncie.

As a result of the battery, the victim allegedly sustained an injury to his nose as well as numerous cuts across his face and forehead. If convicted, the 42-year-old wrestler could face up to six years in prison.

