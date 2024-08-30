42-year-old WWE star apologizes to Charlotte Flair for slapping her; The Queen fires back

Charlotte Flair has reacted to Asuka apologizing to her on social media for slapping her a few years ago in WWE. The Queen fired back with an apology of her own.

Both superstars are currently out of action due to injury. The 14-time women's champion tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during an episode of SmackDown in December, and she's currently on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, The Emperess of Tomorrow had knee surgery in June and according to reports, she is not expected back in the ring by the end of the year.

Asuka took to X to send a message to Charlotte Flair. She asked the latter how she was doing and said that she was sorry for slapping her in the past. Asuka included a clip of the slap, which took place backstage on RAW.

"Charlotte how are you? Sorry I slapped you that time," wrote Asuka.

Charlotte Flair responded by saying that she was doing great, and she apologized to her former tag team partner for tapping her out at WrestleMania 34.

"Hey, Woman! I’m great! Sorry I tapped you that time!" wrote Flair.

The conversation didn't end there. Charlotte Flair told Asuka that she knows she misses her. The former WWE Women's Champion responded with a GIF of herself nodding. The two stars were rivals and tag teams in WWE. They even held the Women's Tag Titles together.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to Charlotte Flair during her WWE hiatus

The Eradicator and The Queen have a long history. After Flair won the Royal Rumble match, she challenged Mami for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, which she won. After Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, she defeated Charlotte to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley sent a message The Queen:

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down."

Only time will tell when Charlotte will make her highly-anticipated return to the ring.

