42-year-old WWE star comments on possibly stepping out of retirement for the first time in over eight years

WWE Superstars often take risks to perform at the highest level. Some wrestlers get injured and recover, but some sadly retire due to the nature of their injuries. Recently, former Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd spoke about his physique and if he could step out of retirement for a match.

In 2015, TJ Wilson, also known as Tyson Kidd, wrestled Samoa Joe in a dark match on WWE RAW. During the bout, Tyson got injured after taking a Muscle Buster from Joe. After the injury, Kidd retired from in-ring competition.

Tyson Kidd has been a producer with the company since 2017. Speaking on McGuire On Wrestling, the 42-year-old star talked about his health after he left the in-ring competition.

"Here's what I don't think people quite understand, but I wrestled close to exactly 20 years... I get where you see these things and think that it means I'm coming back, but the truth is, when you have something like that for such a long period of time, for me, wrestling was always a physical outlet... I feel like I needed to replace that physical outlet and I upped my time and intensity in the gym a little bit," said Kidd.

During the interview, he was asked whether he would step out of retirement for another match. Here's what he had to say:

"Yeah. It's so funny, I answer this all the time and then people don't believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Kidd has been contributing to the world of professional wrestling as a producer in WWE over the past few years.

Tyson Kidd is a three-time Champion in WWE

In 2009, Kidd debuted for WWE alongside his real-life girlfriend, Natalya. He later formed a tag team with Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Nattie called The Hart Dynasty and worked in the tag team division.

The two won the WWE and World Tag Team Championships from Big Show and The Miz after Bret Hart ended his rivalry with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26.

Later, Kidd worked in the developmental brand for a while after Smith's departure from the company. He returned to the main roster and aligned with Cesaro for a while, and worked in the tag team division.

In 2015, the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championships from The Usos. Unfortunately, they dropped the titles to The New Day at Extreme Rules 2015 before Kidd retired due to an injury.

