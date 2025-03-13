42-year-old WWE star reveals the biggest fear she had under Vince McMahon 

Wrestling veteran Natalya opened up about what she feared the most in WWE when she was working for Vince McMahon. The latter was the Chairman and CEO of the sports entertainment giant for many years.

The Queen of Harts is the longest-tenured female wrestler in the company right now. She is also a member of the famous Hart family. Her father is the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and her uncle is Bret "Hitman" Hart. She made her debut in 2008 and has been part of WWE ever since.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Natalya stated that since she grew up as The Anvil's daughter, she wanted to be perfect and make everyone happy, as doing the opposite was a big fear of hers.

“To be brutally honest, growing up in the business with a parent like Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart… My dad is, you know, one of my greatest inspirations in my life. But growing up, my dad lost his job a lot. So, for me, subconsciously, even before I ever got to WWE, I always had this fear of, like, 'I have to make everyone happy. I have to please everyone. I have to be the company girl. I have to be everything that my dad wasn’t. I have to be perfect.' So, whatever Vince McMahon wants me to do, or whatever my boss wants me to do, I just have to do what they want me to do,” said Nattie. (H/T - PWMania)

Natalya says she no longer feels pressured to be perfect with Triple H and Nick Khan unlike under Vince McMahon

Now that The BOAT is working under Triple H and Nick Khan, she admitted that she's no longer feeling that pressure, as they don't expect the talent to be perfect. It was a massive difference for her, as she wanted to be perfect under Vince McMahon.

“I feel like now, for the first time in my 18 years of being in WWE, and having grown up in it, I always felt... I just always felt like I had to be perfect. Especially when Vince McMahon was in charge, like I just had to be perfect. I had to show him that I was going to be the exact opposite of what my dad was. (...) What I love right now is that Triple H and the powers that be, Nick Khan and our bosses, they’re not expecting us to be perfect. They’re letting us be real.” (H/T - PWMania)

Natalya doesn't wrestle as much as she used to, but she's still an important figure in the locker room that everyone looks up to.

