42-year-old WWE star's back hurt after Jacob Fatu's brutal assault

Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw Jacob Fatu wreak havoc once again. This time, he seemingly hurt a 42-year-old WWE star's back after the latter came out on top in a hard-fought match.

The star in question was LA Knight, and he had a gruesome bout tonight with Tama Tonga. The Megastar was put through the wringer but came out on top, hitting Tonga with a BFT.

Unfortunately, things only got worse from there, as an irate Jacob Fatu pulled him out of the ring before he could celebrate. The Samoan Werewolf picked him up and hit him with a Samoan Drop on the announce table.

The 42-year-old was left holding his back, but before Fatu could do worse, Braun Strowman came out. The two had a face-off in the middle of the ring, but the brief confrontation ended after The Monster of All Monsters threw Fatu over the top rope. Of course, this didn't sit well with the new Bloodline member, who immediately wanted to get back into the ring but was prevented by Tama Tonga.

Luckily, the injury to Knight's back didn't look too severe, as he could enter the ring and stand alongside Strowman.

