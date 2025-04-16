42-year-old WWE star vows to win the World title

WWE Superstars are days away from The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the two-time United States Champion, LA Knight, vowed to win the world title in the future.

Last year, LA Knight was moments away from winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in Toronto but failed. Over the past few years, fans have supported the rise of The Megastar and want to see him hold a World title in the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview on Gorilla Podcast, LA Knight was asked about his chances of winning a World Championship in WWE. The current United States Champion candidly stated that a world title is in his future, and it will probably happen in the future.

"So, yeah. I think that there's a world title run in my future. Whether they think or anybody else thinks, it won't make a difference to me. At some point, it's probably going to happen," Knight said. (From 14:48 to 14:56)

LA Knight will defend the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41

Last year, LA Knight defeated Logan Paul and won the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2024 in Ohio. The Megastar had a decent run on Friday Night SmackDown with various title defenses before he lost the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

In the coming months, Knight continued to chase the champion and get a rematch. After overcoming The New Bloodline, The Megastar got another shot at the title and became a two-time United States Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. However, he wasn't done with the villainous faction.

Earlier this month, Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match and earned a shot at the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 against LA Knight. It'll be interesting to see which star leaves The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas with the title.

