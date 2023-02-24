42-year-old WWE Superstar would like to compete against Asuka at WrestleMania 39

Asuka made huge waves in the world of sports entertainment upon her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Despite losing the gimmick match, she still managed to punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Shayna Baszler recently revealed that she would like a match against the Empress of Tomorrow at the high-profile event.

Last year, she was busy fending off Damage CTRL, who had taken over the women's division of the red brand. Alongside Alexa Bliss, she successfully ended Damage CTRL's first reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the reign lasted less than a week and the titles went back to the stable.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last week, thus confirming her participation at WrestleMania 39. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 42-year-old superstar expressed her interest in facing Asuka at WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"You know, we've talked about ring styles and stuff, I think that Asuka and I could put on a different-looking match than anybody else. We kind of come from like the same family tree.

So I think our toolbox of things that we can use on each other, we've got to dig a little bit deeper there than we would with anyone else. I think it would be great." (From 37:27 to 37:55)

It will be interesting to see what WWE does next with Shayna Baszler ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Asuka will be challenging for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania for the second time in her career

In 2018, Asuka won the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 34. In the weeks building up to the event, she picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent.

However, The Queen did the unthinkable when she ended the Empress of Tomorrow's undefeated streak. Charlotte Flair gave her the first loss of her career in the company and retained the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Later, she entered WrestleMania 36 and 37 as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and RAW Women's Champion respectively. However, she ended up losing the titles to the challengers.

The Empress of Tomorrow has quite the mean streak but she hasn't been able to walk out of the Grandest Stage of Them All with championship gold. This will be the second time she will go after a singles title at the event.

What are your thoughts on the new Asuka? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes