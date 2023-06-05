42-year-old WWE Superstar reveals 'closure moment' in transition to pro wrestling

Shayna Baszler was losing interest in mixed martial arts and a tour of Japan helped her transition into becoming a WWE Superstar.

Baszler was 35 years old when she started a career in professional wrestling back in 2015. She was an MMA fighter with a record of 15-11, competing in promotions such as Elite XC, Strikeforce and UFC.

In an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, The Queen of Spades discussed her transition from MMA to pro wrestling. She revealed that she lost her passion for combat sports and a visit to Japan led her to a new path.

"I don't know how to explain it, I just didn't care anymore," Baszler said. "I just wasn't hungry enough anymore. Josh (Barnett) could tell. ... I went to Japan. The closure moment is that fight in 2017 that I had in Japan." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Shayna Baszler lost to Reina Miura in her final MMA fight in Japan. She had already wrestled for Ring of Honor and World Wonder Ring Stardom since 2015. She just needed that closure fight to fully transition into pro wrestling.

Shayna Baszler wins her third WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on last week's episode of Raw. It was Rousey's first tag team championship and Baszler's third. Baszler won her first two tag team belts with Nia Jax in 2020 and 2021.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after the latter suffered a shoulder injury. A Fatal Four-Way match for the vacant titles was announced, with Rodriguez choosing Shotzi as her new partner.

In addition to Rousey and Baszler, and Rodriguez and Shotzi, the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville and Damage CTRL were also part of the match. Rousey got the win for her team by submitting Shotzi with an armbar.

In the same interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, Baszler also revealed that they want to establish the women's tag team division. The newly crowned champions do not like how the division has been built and are now focused on making it relevant.

How long will Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler be tag team champions? Give your answer in the comments section below.

