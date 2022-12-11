42-year-old WWE Superstar spotted scouting WrestleMania 39 venue

The dates for WrestleMania 39 have been announced for April 1 and April 2, 2023. "WrestleMania hits Hollywood" is primarily set to focus on the concepts of Hollywood and the film industry. And to no surprise, The Miz was recently seen scouting the venue alongside his wife Maryse.

It will also be the first "Mania" without former CEO Vince McMahon in charge, making it the first of its type under Triple H's administration.

The Miz's character has been of a brash Hollywood star who strives for big movies and A-list roles. He played the lead role in WWE Studios' Marine Franchise and even has his own TV show, Miz and Mrs. The reality show, which airs on USA Network has three seasons, and is ongoing.

The A-lister was spotted surveying the location of the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Miz went on Twitter to express his curiosity about being at the stadium with his wife, Maryse.

The #ItCouple is officially counting the days until #WrestleMania at @sofistadium." The Miz tweeted

The Miz will attend WrestleMania 39, but it's unclear what part the A-Lister will play in it.

The Miz has previously performed two Wrestlemanias with mainstream talents

The last two WrestleManias were special for The Miz as he was part of matches involving mainstream talents like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul.

The Miz and John Morrison teamed up to face Bad Bunny and Damien Priest in 2021's Mania event, where the rapper/singer delivered an outstanding in-ring performance. Miz and Morrison were defeated in the match.

In 2022 at Mania, The Miz teamed up with social media sensation Logan Paul to face Rey and Dominic Mysterio. Following their victory over The Mysterios, the A-lister turned on Logan Paul and delivered a skull-crushing finale to the latter, resulting in a singles match at SummerSlam this year.

The former eight-time Intercontinental champion was recently involved in a storyline with Dexter Lumis in which he was revealed to have orchestrated an attack by Dexter and paid him to do the same. However, things got out of hand with the A-lister, leading to a no-holds-barred match between the two, with Lumis getting a WWE contract upon his win.

