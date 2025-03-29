42-year-old WWE veteran sides with Naomi after her emotional promo on SmackDown

A video package aired on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown of Naomi cutting an emotional promo about being mistreated. Wrestling veteran Natalya shared on social media that she agreed with something the former said.

The Glow is currently in a feud with her former friend Jade Cargill. She's the one who put the latter on the shelf for several months, as she attacked her backstage before Survivor Series. The Storm returned at Elimination Chamber and wiped out Naomi, costing her an opportunity to compete for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair was heartbroken when her former tag team partner told her what she did to Jade Cargill. The two stars had a falling out, and they're no longer partners. Naomi reminded The EST that she was there for her first before Cargill. She said she learned to teach people how they treat you and that she was done being the third wheel.

Natalya took to X during the US broadcast of SmackDown to say that she agreed with Naomi on that specific part.

"You teach people how to treat you—I agree with that @TheTrinity_Fatu," wrote the 42-year-old.

Naomi made an unexpected appearance on SmackDown and attacked Michin and B-Fab. Jade Cargill came out and made the save.

