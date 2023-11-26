43-year-old female WWE legend sends a cryptic message to Randy Orton ahead of his return at Survivor Series

Ahead of Randy Orton's impending return at tonight's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Beth Phoenix has sent a cryptic message aimed at The Viper.

Orton has a long history with Phoenix and her husband, Edge (now known as Adam Copeland in AEW). Orton and Edge previously teamed up as Rated RKO and are former World Tag Team Champions.

In the past, Phoenix has had confrontations with Orton on WWE television. In fact, the former Women's Champion has also been the victim of an RKO. Taking to Instagram, The 43-year-old posted a photo of her past confrontation with The Viper, sending a cryptic message to him in the process.

Check out Phoenix's Instagram post below:

Randy Orton has been sidelined with a severe injury for over a year. His last appearance came in May 2022 when he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

The Bloodline was responsible for putting Orton on the shelf, with Roman Reigns playing a crucial role in The Usos' victory over RK-Bro. The win also marked the beginning of Jimmy and Jey's reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Orton is set to return at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, where he will team up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. The babyface team will take on Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day.

Are you excited for Randy Orton's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here