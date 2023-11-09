43-year-old former WWE champion confirms he will never wrestle again

Over the past few years, several retired WWE stars have returned to the ring despite being medically disqualified to wrestle. Edge and Daniel Bryan are the most prominent examples of this, with a few other superstars being talked about as well. However, one popular name has ruled out any hope of a similar comeback.

Fans have been hoping to see TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd) wrestle at least one more time since he was forced to retire from in-ring action. The former WWE Tag Team Champion suffered a spinal cord injury during a dark match against Samoa Joe in June 2015.

Wilson has since taken on a producer role in WWE. In an interview for Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, TJ confirmed that he won't compete again, even if he might be able to take a few bumps. He declared it wasn't worth the risk:

"I mean, I know they say never say never. But I've said never for the last eight years. No, the truth is I can do probably in some things I can do, like 99% of the moves. I just can't do the actual bump, or you know, and I'm sure maybe I could take a couple, but at what cost? I don't know, like I haven't taken one. So there is no point to me." (4:45 - 5:12)

Fortunately, TJ Wilson is enjoying his work as a producer. It provides him a creative outlet, filling the void left following retirement. TJ is known for producing most big women's matches on RAW and SmackDown, earning massive praise for his contribution in raising their performance levels.

Tyson Kidd was underrated throughout his WWE career

Graduating from the Hart Dungeon, Tyson Kidd was always going to be incredibly skilled in the ring. However, for most of his WWE career, he flew under the radar whenever Bret Hart wasn't around to endorse the next generation of wrestlers in his family.

Kidd found prominence in 2014 when he spent some time in NXT. He felt rejuvenated upon his return to the main roster and was put in a tag team with Cesaro. With TJ's wife, Natalya, as the manager, they rose up the card and won the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos.

Unfortunately, it was during this incredible run that the Canadian suffered his career-ending injury.

