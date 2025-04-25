43-year-old former WWE champion is open to an in-ring return after almost 13 years

A popular 43-year-old former WWE champion recently revealed that they were open to an in-ring return after almost 13 years. It is none other than the current backstage interviewer, Byron Saxton.

Ad

Before adopting the role of a ring announcer and a backstage interviewer, Byron Saxton competed inside the squared circle between 2005 and 2012. The star wrestled in NXT and the company's then developmental territory, FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling). He last wrestled inside the squared circle on August 8, 2012, in FCW. Saxton is also a former WWE 24/7 Champion.

During a recent interview with Metro in Las Vegas at the WWE 2K25 Face Off at Fremont, Byron Saxton said that he would never rule out an in-ring return because he missed the "rush" he used to feel while performing inside the squared circle.

Ad

Trending

Saxton added that although he was at peace with not competing, he would still not rule out a return in the future.

"Of course, we all hear the famous quote all the time, 'Never say never,' right? Which is true. So I will not say never, because the one thing anyone who steps in the ring can tell you is that bug, that rush that you get from the crowd, never leaves you. Are you at peace with not competing? Sure. Are you okay with not competing? Yes. However, there’s always that little part of you that misses just getting a punch of someone in the face. So, you never know," Saxton said. [H/T Metro]

Ad

Ad

WWE star Byron Saxton received huge praise from wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Sebastian Hackl (aka Sebastian Sage) took to X/Twitter last year to praise Byron Saxton's incredible work in WWE. Hackl said he believed there was no one as nice as Saxton, who had been living his dream in the pro wrestling world for over 16 years and had never been seen in a bad mood.

Ad

"There is no nicer person in this business. @ByronSaxton has been living his dream for more than 16 years. I have never seen this guy in a bad mood. Byron’s positive energy and enthusiasm have always inspired me. Thank you for your advice, your openness and your friendly manner," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Byron Saxton will return to the squared circle anytime soon in World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More