43-year-old star reacts to AJ Styles’ horrific assault on LA Knight

A 43-year-old star just reacted to AJ Styles assaulting LA Knight on SmackDown.

Shawn Spears recently shocked the world when he returned to NXT a couple of weeks ago. Since then, he has targeted Ridge Holland, and the two men have been feuding.

Spears became famous for assaulting his rivals with a steel chair during his time in the Indies, which earned him the nickname "The Chairman." During his debut in AEW, he hit Cody Rhodes with a chair shot that busted him open. Tonight on SmackDown, AJ Styles used a similar approach.

LA Knight called out his recent rival tonight on the blue brand. While Styles didn't immediately appear, he assaulted Knight from behind with a steel chair. He then placed the chair over Knight and took a seat. This segment drew a reaction from The Chairman himself.

"I like your….style @AJStylesOrg #JustSwingIt @WWE #SmackDown," he wrote.

Styles has been after Knight since he returned from injury several weeks ago. This rivalry between both men has been boiling over for the past couple of weeks.

