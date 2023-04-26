43-year-old star's life was allegedly made "a living hell" by some people in WWE

As per a tweet shared by former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman, some people within the company made Muhammad Hassan's life 'a living hell.'

Muhammad Hassan was a regular act on WWE's main roster during 2004-05. He has gone down as one of the most controversial gimmicks in the history of the company. His gimmick was basically a guy who was sick and tired of the stereotypes that were created following 9/11. A highly controversial segment with The Undertaker ultimately resulted in Hassan being removed from WWE TV, thus putting an end to a promising career.

Hassan now works as a principal at a New York school. WrestlingNewsCo's Twitter handle shared a tweet heaping praise on Hassan, and it came to the notice of former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman. The Coach had the following to say about Hassan:

"I have never felt worse for an incoming talent than this man right here. [Certain] people (not everyone) made his life a living hell. So glad to see he got out and is doing wonderful it looks like."

Muhammad Hassan had a bad hunch about his WWE gimmick

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp did an interview with Muhammad Hassan back in 2016. The former wrestler revealed his reaction when the gimmick was pitched to him:

"I liked it. I always had a feeling it could wind up bad. They prepared me as well as they could for what could and would happen, but nobody really was prepared for what did happen. My initial thoughts were that it was good heat. Jim Cornette was one of the guys who pitched it to me. He was right, it's sustainable heat. There was the Iron Sheik and xenophobic fears of people different in this country for a long time, but this was new and a fresh take on the Muslim, Arab gimmick. I thought it was cool, I was ready, I wanted to do it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Hassan took on some of the biggest names in the company during his incredibly short stint on the main roster. One wonders how far he would have gone if he wasn't let go by the company under controversial circumstances.

