43-year-old star teases Jay White signing with WWE after recent departure

Jay White is officially done with New Japan Pro Wrestling after his loss to Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley.

The now-former leader of the Bullet Club could potentially be on his way to WWE, AEW, or event IMPACT Wrestling. However, one certain superstar who has hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Switchblade is Karl Anderson.

"Machine Gun" took to Twitter to send out a subtle reaction that suggested that his former Bullet Club stablemate could be Stamford bound.

Check out Karl Anderson's reaction to Jay White's latest tweet:

Anderson and Gallows were brought back into the Bullet Club by White at IMPACT Wrestling. The Good Brothers replaced faction OG Tama Tonga and his brother Tanga Loa. In doing so, they also replaced the Guerillas of Destiny as the primary tag team of the Bullet Club.

However, Anderson and Gallows eventually returned to WWE to reunite with AJ Styles and reform The OC.

Could Jay White join The OC in WWE?

WWE has quite a strong Bullet Club connection, considering that faction originator Finn Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt, is currently signed to the company.

Former leader AJ Styles, who replaced Balor in the group, is also signed to WWE. Cody Rhodes, another man who was an important part of the Bullet Club, is also working under the Stamford-based company.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



After defeat to Eddie Kingston, Jay White is exiled from NJPW at Battle in the Valley



report:

njpw1972.com/143190



Order the replay now!

fite.tv/watch/njpw-bat…



#njpwSTRONG End of an EraAfter defeat to Eddie Kingston, Jay White is exiled from NJPW at Battle in the Valley #njbitv report:Order the replay now! End of an EraAfter defeat to Eddie Kingston, Jay White is exiled from NJPW at Battle in the Valley#njbitv report:njpw1972.com/143190Order the replay now!fite.tv/watch/njpw-bat…#njpwSTRONG https://t.co/wz4TaevNmf

Meanwhile, over in Jacksonville, current Bullet Club member Juice Robinson, who joined the faction under White's leadership, is a major name in AEW. Former faction members Adam Cole, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega are also signed to AEW.

In the past, White has competed in Tony Khan's promotion. He successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW x AEW: Forbidden Door.

Would you like to see Jay White sign with WWE or go to AEW on a full-time basis? Sound off in the comment section

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes