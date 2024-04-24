43-year-old WWE star makes unexpected appearance at NXT Spring Breakin'; gets into a huge brawl

At WWE NXT Spring Breakin' this week, Shayna Baszler made a surprise appearance during the contract signing segment and got into a brawl in the arena. Lola Vice and Natalya are set to collide in an NXT Underground Match on Week Two of NXT Spring Breakin' on April 30, 2024. The two stars signed the contract on the latest episode of the white and gold brand to make the bout official.

The 25-year-old star then got on the microphone and stated that just because she shook a** does not mean that she could not kick it. Lola added that she would break Natalya next week when they meet inside the squared circle. The Queen of Harts said that she respected Vice but the latter did not respect her. She then told Vice to bring everything she had in her arsenal because she would make her tap out.

Lola Vice then told the WWE veteran that she could try, but when the lights were dimmed, her face would be in her hands. Vice added that her training partner would make things better, and out came Shayna Baszler to a big ovation.

The 43-year-old star said it was the most dangerous woman in NXT aligned with the baddest woman in WWE. Karmen Petrovic, who was alongside Natalya, kicked Shayna and a brawl broke out. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring.

