43-year-old WWE star speaks out after sudden return from AEW

Former AEW wrestler Shawn Spears has taken to social media to send a message after making a surprise return to WWE on this week's episode of NXT.

Before signing with the Tony Khan-led company in 2019, The Perfect 10 competed in the Stamford-based promotion under the ring name Tye Dillinger. He played a heel for most of his run in AEW and was named "The Chairman" after hitting Cody Rhodes in the head with a steel chair.

In December last year, Spears announced that he would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. He made an unexpected appearance on NXT this past Tuesday and attacked Ridge Holland.

Shawn Spears recently took to Twitter/X to react to WWE's tweet about his return. You can check it out below:

"Sometimes, the Truth hurts. But if it comes from me… It always will," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes and several other wrestlers reacted to Shawn Spears' WWE return

After the 43-year-old made a surprise return to the company on NXT this week, wrestlers took to Twitter/X to react to the comeback, including Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara, Cassie Lee, and Matt Cardona. Another one was Cody Rhodes, who is friends with Shawn Spears. The American Nightmare simply tweeted out the number 10.

Cody Rhodes could use a friend like Shawn Spears going into his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Bloodline has Jimmy Uso, The Rock, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa, all of whom could interfere in the championship contest. If The American Nightmare has enough backup, he can finally dethrone The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

This is his second and probably his last chance to finish the story, so Cody Rhodes has to do whatever he can to ensure he walks out victorious.

