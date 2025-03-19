44-year-old says Becky Lynch requested to work with him in WWE

Becky Lynch has been one of the most prominent women in WWE since debuting on the main roster in 2015. In a recent interview, TJ Wilson recalled how The Man expressed an interest in working with him.

Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, held tag titles with Cesaro and David Hart Smith during his WWE main roster career. The 44-year-old became a backstage producer after a spinal cord injury brought his in-ring career to an early end in 2015.

On Developmentally Speaking, Wilson said Becky Lynch asked if they could work together again after he produced one of her matches against Carmella:

"I knew Becky since 2005. I met her in Canada. Becky was like, 'Wait, where are all these ideas coming from?' She said, 'Do you just have these in your head? I need to work with you more.' Then I just started working exclusively with the women." [1:30:15 – 1:30:37]

Wilson added that he has not worked on a men's WWE match since Sheamus defeated Baron Corbin on the August 7, 2020, episode of SmackDown.

TJ Wilson reflects on Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

In 2019, Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women's Championship against TJ Wilson's wife Natalya in a Submission match at SummerSlam.

Wilson produced the 12-minute contest and still gets tearful when he watches replays of the action:

"That Nattie-Becky match will make me emotional when I watch it. Sometimes a Submission match can be tricky because the false finishes become a little bit different. I remember Bret [Hart] talking about it [difficulties of Submission matches] in his book, about the match with Bob Backlund, and he's right, but there's also a beautiful art to it that if you do get them on those submissions, the people, the audience, I love that match. Like I said, I'll get emotional when I watch it." [1:31:28 – 1:31:56]

Lynch has been on a hiatus for the last 10 months. In her most recent bout, she lost a Women's World Championship Steel Cage match against Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW.

