44-year-old star who refused to work with Vince McMahon after being re-hired by Triple H breaks silence following new lawsuit

Vince McMahon's latest lawsuit has shaken the wrestling industry to its core.

In light of the recent events, a number of people have spoken up regarding the lawsuit, and one of them is former NXT Star Eric Young.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Vince McMahon's potential misdeeds in the past. The findings in the report were harrowing to read, and the topic has been talked about nonstop since.

While many people had a lot to say, former NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young seemingly got his comments in.

"Well…….. sometimes the right thing is hard! Sometimes the hard thing is right! For ME , RIGHT is ALWAYS the choice !" Eric Young tweeted.

Eric Young was a part of WWE from 2016 to 2020 before he was released as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. He returned to the company at the behest of Triple H when The Game took control of the creative. However, Eric Young asked for his release in 2023 when Vince McMahon returned to the company.

Eric Young confirmed Vince McMahon's return as the reason for his second WWE exit

Eric Young re-signed with WWE in November 2022, shortly after Vince McMahon announced that he was stepping down from his duties in the Stamford-based company. Young asked for his release when the 78-year-old made his shocking comeback.

He confirmed the same in an interview, stating the following:

“The truth is, like you’re saying and like it was reported, I can’t confirm or deny that but I can say that it’s leading definitely towards the truth. It’s just professionally and personally, but more important for me is morally, I can’t work for a person like that and I refused. It’s not lost to me that I’m in a very advantageous position in my life where I get to choose, right? I think if you were to poll most of the people there, a lot of them said that out loud and then it happened and none of them did it and, well, I did it.” (h/t: TJR Wrestling)

Eric Young returned to IMPACT (AKA TNA) Wrestling at Slammiversary 2023 when he was revealed as Scott D'Amore's mystery partner against Bully Ray and Cody Deaner. The former came out on top to mark Young's return with a big win.

