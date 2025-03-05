44-year-old star shockingly wins first WWE title after 11 years

A 44-year-old wrestling veteran shockingly won his first title in WWE after 11 years. Shawn Spears won a singles championship on the latest episode of NXT.

Shawn Spears initially signed with WWE NXT in 2013 as Tye Dillinger but went to AEW in 2019. He returned to the Stamford-based company in February 2024 after announcing his departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Tonight, The Chairman challenged Tony D'Angelo for the North American Championship in the show's main event. Spears hit the latter with a chop during the match, and The Don took down the heel with a big clothesline. D'Angelo hit a jumping forearm and got a two-count. Tony dropped the challenger on the mat with a superplex for another two-count.

He then hit the heel with a few punches in the corner before getting dropped off the turnbuckles. Shawn Spears grabbed a chair but threw it on the floor. Tony D clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Spears hit him with a superkick in the ring before locking him in a Camel Clutch.

The two WWE stars traded shots, and The Don hit a spear before locking the defending champion in a sharpshooter. A brawl erupted at ringside between both star's groups. Shawn Spears shoved Stacks into Tony D'Angelo, who fell on the chair outside.

Spears performed the C4 but only got a two-count. D'Angelo tried to do a pop-up, but his back gave up. Spears pinned him and won the North American Championship. Despite being signed 11 years ago, Shawn won his first gold on the brand tonight during his second stint.

