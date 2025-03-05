  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • 44-year-old star shockingly wins first WWE title after 11 years

44-year-old star shockingly wins first WWE title after 11 years

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 05, 2025 04:52 GMT
The WWE Universe were taken aback (Images via WWE.com)
The WWE Universe were taken aback (Images via WWE.com)

A 44-year-old wrestling veteran shockingly won his first title in WWE after 11 years. Shawn Spears won a singles championship on the latest episode of NXT.

Ad

Shawn Spears initially signed with WWE NXT in 2013 as Tye Dillinger but went to AEW in 2019. He returned to the Stamford-based company in February 2024 after announcing his departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Tonight, The Chairman challenged Tony D'Angelo for the North American Championship in the show's main event. Spears hit the latter with a chop during the match, and The Don took down the heel with a big clothesline. D'Angelo hit a jumping forearm and got a two-count. Tony dropped the challenger on the mat with a superplex for another two-count.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He then hit the heel with a few punches in the corner before getting dropped off the turnbuckles. Shawn Spears grabbed a chair but threw it on the floor. Tony D clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Spears hit him with a superkick in the ring before locking him in a Camel Clutch.

The two WWE stars traded shots, and The Don hit a spear before locking the defending champion in a sharpshooter. A brawl erupted at ringside between both star's groups. Shawn Spears shoved Stacks into Tony D'Angelo, who fell on the chair outside.

Ad

Spears performed the C4 but only got a two-count. D'Angelo tried to do a pop-up, but his back gave up. Spears pinned him and won the North American Championship. Despite being signed 11 years ago, Shawn won his first gold on the brand tonight during his second stint.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी