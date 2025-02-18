44-year-old WWE star didn't get a chance to qualify for Elimination Chamber; expresses frustration on X

A current WWE Superstar isn't happy about not being given the opportunity to compete in the Elimination Chamber match. Shayna Baszler expressed her frustration via her X account during RAW.

Elimination Chamber 2025 is mere days away, and the card is seemingly fully finalized. Following several qualifying matches on weekly TV, all six participants for both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches have been confirmed.

While someone like John Cena got a direct ticket to the Elimination Chamber, some didn't even get an opportunity to compete for a shot. Shayna Baszler is one of them. The 44-year-old posted a message on X during WWE RAW and is clearly unhappy with Triple H not even giving her a chance to compete in a qualifying match.

"I am the only person in history to eliminate EVERYONE in the #EliminationChamber . I didn’t even get a shot to be in it this year. I don’t think these things are unrelated."

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, six women competed to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Shayna Baszler gave the performance of a lifetime and eliminated every single participant in the match. She went on to lose to Becky Lynch in a RAW Women's Title match at The Show of Shows.

