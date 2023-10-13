44-year-old WWE star quietly added to SmackDown roster ahead of season premiere for the first time after 14 years

WWE SmackDown is about to have an incredibly important show this week. They have been preparing for the show's season premiere and will feature everyone, including Triple H and John Cena. As it turns out, a 44-year-old WWE star has also been quietly added to the roster - Carlito.

Carlito made his return to WWE at Fastlane 2023. He was the mystery partner for LWO when Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were left alone to wrestle Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

His arrival at the scene was a little late but was still an important moment as it helped LWO to get the win over The All Mighty and The Street Profits.

Now, it seems that he will be working with the group in the future as well, as he's been added to the SmackDown roster quietly. While it was reported he might be joining the blue brand's roster, the company has now confirmed it on their site.

This is the first time that he might appear for the company on the blue brand since 2009. His last appearance on SmackDown was on April 7, 2009. After that, he was removed from the blue brand roster and drafted to RAW.

The company is clearly pulling out all the stops ahead of the event. Fans will have to wait to see what the company has planned for it, with the anticipation quite high.

