A 45-year-old former WWE Superstar, former champion, and veteran has been asked the dreaded question by her daughter - whether she can teach her to wrestle. This has seemingly confirmed that her daughter is interested in following her footsteps in wrestling.

The veteran is Melina, who was recently in the news for being initially uncontactable during the LA Fires. As a Los Angeles resident, this was a cause for major concern. However, that is no longer the case, and she confirmed that all is well.

Melina also admitted that the moment she dreaded had arrived as her daughter asked if she could teach her to wrestle. However, the 45-year-old ex-WWE star showed off her daughter's incredible athletic videos on Twitter:

Not only this, but Melina only recently revealed that she has a daughter named Liberty. Her motherhood was unknown to anyone outside of her circle. Regardless, it looks like her daughter is a few years away from being eligible to train in professional wrestling.

Most likely, Melina will help her daughter by getting her hooked into a wrestling school if that's his direction.

It will be interesting to see whether being the child of an ex-WWE star will help Liberty if she chooses that path.

