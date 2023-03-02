45-year-old legend buries Cody Rhodes; legitimately unhappy over "lack of loyalty" to WWE

Having recently returned to WWE from AEW, Cody Rhodes' loyalty to World Wrestling Entertainment has been brought into question by UFC legend Chael Sonnen.

Prior to his WWE return last year, Cody spent six years making a bigger name for himself on the indies. He also helped create a new wrestling company in the form of AEW, which looked to take many shots at his former employers.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, a show on which Rhodes appeared last week, Chael Sonnen took a shot at Cody stating he stabbed Vince McMahon and WWE in the back.

“Wow, what an unloyal guy! Stabbed Vince in the back and worked his way back into it. You gotta be careful when you stab people in the back like that.”

Sonnen then questioned the show's host Ariel Helwani for not asking the American Nightmare the right questions during their recent conversation.

“Did you call him on his lack of loyalty? You don’t say to Cody, ‘hey what’s it like to wake up and the guy that set the table for your entire family you backstab?’. I understand they took him back, but do you ever ask him about the lack of loyalty?" From 1:15:00 to 1:15:38

Check out the full interview below:

Whilst the American Nightmare took aim at World Wrestling Entertainment during his time away from the company since his return, Rhodes has been nothing but respectful to everyone that he has come across.

Cody Rhodes is set for a major match ahead of WrestleMania 39

Next month at WrestleMania, the Georgia native will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, in what is easily the biggest match of his career so far.

Ahead of his showdown with the leader of The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes is set to do battle with Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa at a WWE house show in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12th.

If Cody Rhodes is to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he will have to do what no other man has been able to do in more than three years and that is pin The Head of The Table's shoulders to the mat for the three-count.

