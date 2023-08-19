45-year-old WWE star sends an eight-word message to LA Knight after SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight was victorious in a singles match against Austin Theory. Following the show, Adam Pearce took to Twitter to send an eight-worded message to The Megastar.

On the show, Knight was involved in a segment with Pearce, Theory, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Grayson Waller. Knight challenged the former United States Champion to a match, which Pearce immediately confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Pearce shared a set of photos featuring him and Knight. He also shared a photo from this week's SmackDown.

Check out Pearce's tweet:

"Time is the longest distance between two places." wrote Pearce

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about LA Knight possibly winning a title at the next premium live event

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the possibility of LA Knight winning a championship at the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he was impressed by Knight being a part of the opening match. Mantell believes WWE is currently pushing the 40-year-old to win the US Championship. He said:

"Oh I liked the open. I knew they were gonna bring LA Knight out there somewhere because of his reception. Bring him out first, that warms the crowd up. They stayed warm, and they did a finish that programs Knight further along and we'll see where that leads. I guarantee, what's the next pay-per-view they got? Payback. You think they'll put the title on Knight there? I think that's what they're working for. I don't know when they're gonna do it."

At the recent SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Knight won the SlimJim Battle Royal. Prior to it, The Megastar defeated Sheamus in a singles match on SmackDown.

