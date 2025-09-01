455-day streak finally broken on RAW

By Ankit Verma
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:35 GMT
A still from Monday Night RAW (Picture credits: WWE.com)
A popular WWE Superstar finally ended an unfortunate 455-day streak on Monday Night RAW. The name in question has been an integral part of the red brand for several years.

One-half of the World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, has had an incredible run as a tag team wrestler since he joined The Judgment Day in 2023, having won tag team gold on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about him when it comes to singles competition. Heading into his match against Dragon Lee on the September 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, the 44-year-old had not won a singles bout in over a year.

After Dragon Lee defeated JD McDonagh last week on the red brand, Finn Balor stepped inside the squared circle against the luchador to avenge his teammate's loss. The two stars put forth an engaging back-and-forth contest that ended with the inaugural WWE Universal Champion securing a pinfall victory after nailing his opponent with a Coup de Grace.

Finn Balor's last singles win was on the June 3 edition of the red brand last year. Interestingly, the victory was also against Dragon Lee. Balor went without a singles win for the next ten matches before pinning the LWO member on RAW.

