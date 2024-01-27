46-year-old ex-top superstar returning to WWE after almost a decade to reunite with former partner at Royal Rumble should happen, suggests Natalya

WWE Superstar Natalya expressed her desire to see Layla return at Royal Rumble to reunite with Michelle McCool.

Layla spent nearly nine years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. Between 2009 and 2011, the former Women's Champion formed a tag team, LayCool, with Michelle McCool. Although the two ladies are now retired from in-ring competition, McCool has made several sporadic appearances over the past few years, competing in Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Speaking to Ring The Belle ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Natalya disclosed that she would like to see Layla return tonight for the first time since 2015 and reunite with McCool.

"I'd really really love to see Layla back in the Women's Royal Rumble. I think it would be so cool to have a LayCool reunion at Royal Rumble. I learned so much working with Michelle McCool and Layla, I would absolutely love to see LayCool reunion and both of them like, they really helped me grow a lot when I was first starting out in WWE," she said. [From 03:16 to 03:37]

Natalya also wants Gail Kim to return to WWE

A few days ago, Natalya revealed on Twitter that she wants a dream match against former WWE Superstar Gail Kim.

The current TNA producer had two brief runs in the Stamford-based company, where she held the Women's Championship. Meanwhile, she is one of the greatest stars in TNA history. She is now a TNA Hall of Famer.

During her interview with Ring The Belle, Natalya also expressed her desire to see Kim show up at Royal Rumble.

"I also the other day said that a dream match of mine is Gail Kim. Love to see Gail Kim in the Women's Royal Rumble," she said. [From 03:00 to 03:09]

Kim last competed in September 2023 when she teamed up with Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Trinity to defeat Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz in the 1000 episode of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Who do you want to see return as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

