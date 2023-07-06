46-year-old former WWE talent arrested

WWE has had an enormous list of personalities and wrestlers go through the system over the years. While many have worked out spectacularly, others have fallen by the wayside. One such wrestler was Danny Inferno, also known as Danny Gimondo, who recently got arrested.

PWInsider reported that the 46-year-old has been charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and got arrested for the same.

Danny Gimondo was a member of the WWE roster intermittently from 1999 to 2005. His first match for WWF came in 1999 against Test on Shotgun Saturday Night. His final match came on SmackDown in 2005 during the Kurt Angle Invitational.

The Olympian emerged victorious in just over a minute in a squash match. Danny Inferno's last ever professional match came in 2020 when he lost the NAWA Intercontinental Title to Micah Taylor.

He was a part of the Jersey Shore Crew when he was working in WWE's development territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. He was with OVW from 2004 to 2006. However, a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury derailed his run with OVW, effectively ending his chances of making it big in the Stamford-based company.

